Romania invited to attend Board of Peace first meeting — president

BUCHAREST, February 8. /TASS/. Romania has been invited to take part in the first meeting of the Board of Peace due to be held in Washington on February 19, the country’s President Nicusor Dan said.

According to his post on X, Romania has not yet made a decision on its potential participation. According to Dan, this will depend "on discussions with our US partners on the format of the meeting for countries like Romania, which are not currently members of the Board but which wish to be part of it on condition its charter is revised."

The consultations, in his words, are to decide whether some of the Board of Peace’s charter provision could be revised or interpreted in a way to be fully compliant with Romania’s international commitments.

The Antena 3 television channel said earlier, citing sources that Romania was not panning to join the Board of Peace so far as it lacks $1 billion to pay the admission fee.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to US President Donald Trump, more countries have joined it. While the Board was established to govern the enclave, its mission is expected to extend to conflicts in other parts of the world as well.