UK PM’s chief of staff resigns over Peter Mandelson scandal

LONDON, February 8. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney has resigned amid the scandal over the appointment of Peter Mandelson, who had friendly relations with Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier convicted of pedophilia, as ambassador to the United States.

"After careful reflection, I have decided to resign from the government. The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself," McSweeney said in a statement cited by the Sky News television channel.