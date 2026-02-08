MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The upcoming election in Hungary will be the biggest challenge for the European Union, so, Brussels will spare no effort to get rid of its prime minister, Viktor Orban, Fernand Kartheiser, a non-attached member (NI) of the European Parliament from Luxembourg, told TASS.

"The now greatest challenge for the EU is of course the forthcoming election in Hungary. It will do everything in its power to get rid of Viktor Orban, who is undoubtedly the main obstacle to its agenda," he said.

"We can expect that the EU is going to interfere massively in the domestic affairs of Hungary, multiply the visits of politicians from other Member States to support the opposition, invent Russian or Chinese interference in order to censor social media and so on," he noted.

"In these elections, Viktor Orban will not only run for his vision of Hungary, but also for the defense of democratic values across the whole EU," he added.

Hungary will hold parliamentary elections on April 12, after which a new government will be formed. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party and its smaller arm - Christian Democrats - are going up against the opposition party Tisza led by former government official Peter Magyar, who has the European Union’s backing.

In the previous election in 2022, Fidesz and the Christian Democrats won 135 seats in the 199-seat parliament, which made it possible for Viktor Orban, who has been prime minister since 2010, to retain his position for four more years. He was always previously Hungary's prime minister from 1998-2002. Overall, he is the longest-serving European politician in the post of prime minister. He was nominated as candidate for prime minister again during a Fidesz convention on January 10.

According to opinion polls, Fidesz sees greater support than Tisza and Orban is believed to be better fit for premiership than Magyar. However, political analysts warn that the outcome of the upcoming elections will depend on the parties’ ability to mobilize their supporters to come to the polling stations in April.