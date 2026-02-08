MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Board of Peace cannot be an alternative to the United Nations, Fernand Kartheiser, a non-attached member (NI) of the European Parliament from Luxembourg, told TASS.

"The Board of Peace should not be considered as a replacement for the UN. The Board of peace does not offer the same advantages than the UN system," he said.

According to Kartheiser, UN membership is universal as countries "do not need an invitation by one major power to adhere to the UN and all countries, including the smaller or poorer ones, are welcome. Apart from that, in his words, UN membership is comparatively cheap and depends on countries’ financial capacities.

"The UN system has a solid legal foundation both in international law and in the internal legal order of its Member States," he went on to say. "The UN family of organizations covers almost all political and judicial areas of interest to the international community and has acquired enormous experience and authority over decades. In spite of some shortcomings, the UN has done enormous good to mankind and its founding principles remain valid."

"We should therefore continue to support the UN system since the Board of Peace cannot be a realistic alternative. The Board of Peace is linked to a particular political leader of one country, its mandate is unclear and it has no basis in international public law. It is comparable to an expensive club, in which interesting discussions might take place, but the decisions will nevertheless be taken elsewhere," he emphasized.

European leader, in his words, if they want to consolidate their influence in the global arena, "should behave like responsible statesmen, talk to Russia, China, India and to all other countries, change their unilateral approach to the Ukraine conflict, strengthen their countries by putting an end to sanctions and stop the ideological and fanatic EU policies."

"There are many ways to earn respect without paying a billion. Mahatma Gandhi, for instance, had no billion," he added.