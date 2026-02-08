{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
OSCE crisis too deep because West preferred not to hear Russia for too long — envoy

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The crisis in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is very deep, because the West has opted not to listen to Russia for many years, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky said on the air of Solovyov. Live.

Commenting on the visit to Moscow and talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu, he noted that the conversation was "quite interested, very respectful."

"But this visit showed that despite a really interested conversation, the crisis in the OSCE area is too deep. For too many years, Western countries have not heard us and have brought the situation to such a level and to such a depth that it will be very difficult to get out of this hole now," Polyansky said.

When asked about the intensification of contacts from Western colleagues, he said that "European neighbors on the continent have really begun to understand they can be sidelined in the Ukrainian settlement.

The potential to be left out

"It is clear that the West is now trying to integrate itself into the ongoing efforts on Ukrainian regulation. In other words, they have begun to realize that the efforts that are being made are being made without them. And if Europe is absolutely passive here, then it can simply stay away from these processes, as many predict and warn," he specified.

According to Polyansky, another reason is the understanding on the part of the Europeans of the plight of the Kiev regime.

"Plus, of course, it's obvious to everyone that the Kiev regime is in agony, and sooner or later, sooner rather than later, this whole situation will end with a negative result for it. With a result for it and for those who supported him and implemented the anti-Russia project on the territory of Ukraine since 2014," he said. "That's why they're deep in thought now."

On negotiations

On February 5, Kassis and Sinirlioglu arrived in Moscow. The main topic of their talks with Lavrov, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, is the deep crisis of the organization. The ministry said this crisis "was the result of the destructive actions of some Western countries using the organization in their own interests, including to unleash anti-Russian hysteria.".

