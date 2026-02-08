PREVIEW: XV Valdai Middle East Conference to be held in Moscow with Lavrov's participation

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. More than 50 Russian and foreign experts and politicians from 16 countries will discuss new trends in the region at the XV Middle East Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club, which will be held on February 9-10 in Moscow.

The topic of this year's discussion is "Continuity and Innovation: The Middle East against the Background of a Broken World Order."

The Middle East Valdai is one of the club's largest annual international events: this year, experts from Algeria, Great Britain, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Palestine, Russia, Syria, Tunisia, India, China, Greece, Israel and Turkey will participate. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will traditionally be the guest of honor.

The two-day conference will include an opening, six thematic sessions and a meeting of the participants with Lavrov, which will be closed to the press like some other sessions.

Specially for the conference, together with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, a new Valdai report was prepared "In Mid-Sentence: The Middle East at the Beginning of the Second Quarter of the XXI Century," which follows the key trends in international relations in the region. According to the report, events in the Middle East developed so rapidly at the beginning of 2026 that it is only possible to consider some of the already emerging key trends in rebalancing international relations in the region, cautiously suggesting possible further lines of change.

A view from Moscow

According to the experts of the Valdai Club, the situation in the region, as well as in the world as a whole, is becoming more unstable: the limits that constrain the actions of states are disappearing, the balance of power is changing, and uncertainty is growing in the development of foreign policy decisions. This year the conference organizers also note the dominance of the internal factors over the external ones in the Middle East and invite experts to discuss socio-political models in the context of global instability and the crisis of public trust, as well as information sovereignty and ways to achieve it in the digital age.

"The purpose of the conference is to capture continuity and new trends in regional processes, assess their consequences and suggest possible development scenarios among a wide range of experts and representatives of Middle Eastern countries," a Valdai spokesperson said.

The focus will be on the Iranian-Israeli, Yemeni, Palestinian and Syrian issues, which the conference organizers identify as key to the current processes in the Middle East. Conference participants will also discuss settlement principles and conditions for a stable balance of power, dominant ideological narratives and lessons from wars, the role of internal and external factors in the Middle East.

Due to its geographical proximity, Russia is interested in stabilizing the situation in the Middle East. According to the Valdai analysts, Russia not only remains an important element of the regional balance of power and a possible mediator, whose presence may curb escalation of the multilateral conflict, but is also ready to offer its best practices in achieving information and technological sovereignty.