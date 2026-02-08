MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Restrictions on Russia have placed Europe in total dependence on the United States, Fernand Kartheiser, a non-attached member (NI) of the European Parliament from Luxembourg, told TASS in an interview.

"The EU persists in its refusal to talk to Russia on a political or diplomatic level. The results of four years of such sanctions can be summarized as follows: the EU is now totally dependent on the United States, its energy prices ruin its competitivity and cause massive deindustrialization, and the EU is self-isolating itself in the international community," he noted.

According to Kartheiser, the bloc could continue to pursue what he called a suicidal sanctions policy course until its economic consequences and rationale are more widely understood and questioned. "The propaganda in the West maintains that the sanctions weaken the Russian economy to the extent that Ukraine is going to win the war. Since Ukraine is presented as the victim and Russia as the aggressor, sanctions would be the price for restoring justice," the politician continued. "Furthermore, Russia is blamed for the increase of energy costs since the official storytelling portrays Russia as an unreliable provider of fossil energies and claims that a dependency on Russia would dangerously weaken the European security. The EU has tried everything in its power to weaken and isolate Russia but to no avail," he concluded.