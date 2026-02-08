Proton-M rocket with satellite to be launched from Baikonur on February 12

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Proton-M carrier rocket with the Electro-L No5 satellite will be blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport on February 12, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said.

"The launch of the Electro-L No 5 satellite has been scheduled for February 12. The state commission has permitted to install the Proton-M at the Baikonur launch pad on February 9," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

The launch was initially planned for December 15, 2025 but was postponed to fix shortcomings. "During the planned pre-launch checks of all systems, a local discrepancy was diagnosed in the upper stage of the rocket. The start of the launch vehicle was postponed to eliminate the shortcomings. But the postponement will not affect the planned scientific program and all tasks will be completed," Roscosmos said back then.

Electro-L hydrometeorological satellites, being in geostationary orbit, receive and process multispectral images of clouds and the underlying Earth's surface of the entire observed disk of the Earth, receive hydrometeorological data in orbit, perform telecommunication functions by disseminating, exchanging hydrometeorological and heliogeophysical data, and relaying signals from emergency radio beacons of the COSPAS-SARSAT system.

The first Electro-L satellite was launched in 2011, communication with it was lost in 2016. Electro-L No. 2 entered orbit in 2015, and No. 3 in 2019. They are still working at the moment.