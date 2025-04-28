Russia to provide military assistance to DPRK if need be under bilateral treaty — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia will provide military assistance to North Korea, if the need arises, in line with a bilateral treaty, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

"Well, there is a treaty between us, and in this treaty both sides committed themselves to provide substantial assistance to each other," he explained.

According to Peskov, actions by North Korean units who helped liberate the Kursk Region "showed how effective those troops are." He forwarded to the Russian Defense Ministry a question about how the North Korean fighters were paid for their role in the Kursk operation.

The operation to liberate the Kursk Region was completed on Saturday. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov highlighted the role of forces from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in defeating the Ukrainians in the region in a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a separate statement, the Russian head of state thanked North Korean fighters for their assistance, while North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that a monument in their honor would be put up in their home country.

In line with Article 4 of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and North Korea, in the event of a military aggression against one of the two parties to the agreement, the other should immediately provide military or other assistance, using all means at its disposal.