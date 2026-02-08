Russian side’s protest against Olympic skiathlon results turned down

TESERO /Italy/, February 8. /TASS/. Russia’s protests against the results of the Olympic cross-country skiing men's 10km + 10km skiathlon race, where Russian skier Savely Korostelev finished fourth, coach Danil Akimov said.

The judges reviewed the actions of French skier Mathis Desloges, who cut part of the distance on the last turn of one of the laps and finished second. He was given a yellow card for this violation.

"Yes, the protest was turned down," Akimov told TASS.

Korostelev, 22, is a two-time World Junior champion. He also holds the title of a two-time champion of Russia and is a multiple winner of national competitions.

This was the first race for Korostelev at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics. He will take part in men’s sprint classic scheduled for February 10.