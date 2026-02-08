Russia-Turkey relation reach strategic partnership level — Russian diplomat

ISTANBUL, February 8. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Turkey have reached a level of strategic partnership, Russia’s Charge d’Affaires Alexey Ivanov said.—

"We share the opinion that relations between Russia and Turkey have reached a level of strategic partnership in recent years. We have flagship projects that are markers of such high-level cooperation," he said in an interview with the Nefes newspaper.

Among the most promising areas of cooperation this year, he cited energy, first of all nuclear energy, supplies of Russian gas, oil, and oil products, as well as agriculture and tourism. "We believe that these are driving engines of our trade and economic cooperation," he noted.

According to Ivanov, Moscow and Ankara have established close coordination on the most pressing issues on the international and regional agenda, including Ukraine, the Black Sea, the South Caucasus, the Middle East and Africa, and Afghanistan.

Among the problems facing both countries, the Russian diplomat cited Western pressure. "Many in the West don’t like the constructive progressive development of Russian-Turkish relations. Hence, illegal sanctions, direct blackmail, and even threats. Such instrument are well-known and are used not only against Russia," he stressed.

"Russia, for its part, is satisfied with the level of bilateral cooperation with Turkey. However, more could have been done. In terms of foreign policy, we always expect Ankara to take into account Russia’s interests as concerns Ukraine," Ivanov added.