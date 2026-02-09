INTERVIEW: UAV detection system provides targeting for both Pantsir and Zubr — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The airspace control system (ACS) developed by the High-Precision Systems holding company (part of Rostec) provides target designations for both the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems and the Zubr anti-drone system, Bekhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of the Rostec state corporation arms cluster, member of the Bureau of the Union of Machine Builders, told TASS in an interview.

"Today, High-Precision Systems offer a number of effective solutions for combating drones that can be used together. So, for example, the ACS can give target indications for both Pantsir and Zubr. Zubr can be guided by Pantsir as well. And Zubr, in turn, can use the Mnogotochiye cartridges to hit targets," he said.

Developed by the Instrument Design Bureau (part of Rostec's High-Precision Systems), the system helps not only detect and track various aerial objects, including UAVs, but also to determine their coordinates. One of the features of the development is the ability to detect targets flying at low altitude and at a low speed for flying objects - only 10 m/s.