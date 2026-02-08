MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev anticipates that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may soon step down following the resignation of his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney amid the scandal over the Epstein files.

"Starmer’s ship is being quickly deserted, soon to be followed by Britain’s most unpopular prime minister in history and warmonger Keir Starmer himself," he wrote on his X page.

Earlier, McSweeney announced his resignation amid the scandal over the appointment of Peter Mandelson, who had friendly relations with Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier convicted of pedophilia, as ambassador to the United States.

According to The Times, McSweeney played a key role in Mandelson’s appointment. British ambassador are typically chosen from among career diplomats, but the appointment of Mandelson, a most influential member of the ruling Labor Party, was literally imposed by the PM’s office, while the opinion of the UK Foreign Office was not taken into account.