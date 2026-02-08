Russia, Oman agree on importance of promoting further Iran-US talks

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia and Oman share the opinion that it is necessary to encourage further talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear dossier to reach generally acceptable agreements to ensure regional security, the Russian foreign ministry said after Minister Sergey Lavrov’s phone call with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi," the ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation around Iran in the context of the recent Omani-mediated round of indirect talks between the Iranian and American representatives in Muscat," the ministry said. "The sides expressed a shared opinion on the necessity of promoting the continuation of the negotiating process to find generally acceptable agreements in order to remove the risks of an armed confrontation and ensure stability in the region.

According to the ministry, Lavrov lauded the Omani leadership’s efforts on this track.

A new round of talks between Iran and the US on settling the crisis over Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 6 in the Omani capital. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. As Al-Busaidi said earlier, the Iranian and American delegations held very serious consultations in Muscat on Iran's nuclear program and intend to continue the dialogue.