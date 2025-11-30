Russian air defenses shoot down 230 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down 230 Ukrainian drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses shot down a US-made HIMARS rocket and 230 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 668 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 99,690 drones, 638 missile systems, 26,318 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,622 multiple rocket launchers, 31,638 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 47,986 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.