Moscow appreciates Malaysia’s support of Russia's partnership with ASEAN, Putin says

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates Malaysia's support for the development of the strategic partnership between Russia and ASEAN, President Vladimir Putin told Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"We, of course, appreciate that Malaysia supports the development of Russia's strategic partnership with the association," the Russian leader noted.

Putin added that he was very pleased to welcome the Malaysian delegation to Russia to participate in the summit dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Russia's relations with ASEAN.

"The first meeting of the leaders of our countries in this format was held in Malaysia in 2005. Last year, your country chaired the ASEAN," the head of state said.

According to the president, Russia and Malaysia coordinate actions in other international formats, including the UN, BRICS and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.