North Korean Navy to become part of nuclear deterrence force — Kim Jong-Un

TOKYO, August 29. /TASS/. North Korea plans to make the Korean People's Army (KPA) Navy a part of nuclear deterrence forces, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said during his visit to the naval command, dedicated to the day of the Navy.

"From now on, KPA’s Navy will become a part of the national nuclear deterrence force, tasked with strategic missions," he said, according to KCNA. In addition, Kim Jong-Un said that all branches of the armed forces will "receive new equipment" in accordance with the "policy of expanded use of tactical nuclear weapons," aimed at building of nuclear armed forces. He did not specify what equipment he was referring to.

Speaking before the audience, the North Korean leader stated that a single control system of the Korean Worker’s Party’s Central Committee must be approved so that the Korean Navy stays "on full readiness for war" and could "destroy the target, designated by the Central Committee when the time comes."

"War is not only a standoff between vehicles and equipment, it is also a standoff between ideas, ideals and morals," he noted.

Kim Jong-Un also underscored that "the secret of rapid development of the Navy’s combat capabilities lies in a strong promotion of upgrade of equipment" and in holding exercises in a "practical combat situation.".