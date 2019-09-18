Massive drills involving pilots of Eastern Military District start in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 18. /TASS/. Massive tactical flight drills of a composite air force of the Eastern Military District have started in two regions of the Far East. They involve 30 planes. The scenario is based on the pilots' actions to destroy militants in Syria, the Eastern Military District’s press service reported on Wednesday.

"The crews of the planes Su-35S, Su-34, Su-24M2, MiG-31, Su-30SM and Su-25SM of the aviation regiments of the district stationed in the Khabarovsky and Primorsky regions will carry out tactical flight tasks. <...> Up to 30 planes are involved in carrying out the tactical flight exercise," the press service reported.

During the active phase of the drills, the plane crews will improve their skills in performing combat training missions as part of an aviation group. A live firing exercise will take place at the end of the drills. Special attention is paid to the implementation of new tactical methods relying on the experience gained through modern conflicts. The pilots will launch unguided airborne rockets and drop bombs on targets that simulate groups of manpower, equipment, fortification structures and various "enemy" facilities.