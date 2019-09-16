Large-scale drills of Russian Armed Forces to be launched in Central Military District

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Armed Forces' strategic command-staff exercise Center-2019 (Tsentr-2019) starts in the Central Military District. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the drills are defensive and are not directed against third countries. During the week the Russian army and servicemen of seven more states will "neutralize" the terrorist threat in the Central Asian strategic direction.

The defense minister said that the Center-2019 drills are not directed against third countries. The opposing side is hypothetical countries which support terrorism spread.

The main theme of the drills is the use of a coalition army group in the fight against international terrorism and in providing military security in Central Asia. Servicemen from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, China and Pakistan are taking part in the drills.