British support for country's policy on Ukraine declines, latest research shows

LONDON, July 17. /TASS/. Support among British citizens for the country's policy on Ukraine is declining, with young people attaching much less importance to the Ukraine conflict than older generations, the annual report carried out by the British Foreign Policy Group (BFPG) research center showed.

The BFPG survey revealed that the British are divided on the country's policy on the Ukraine conflict, with 41% supporting the current course and 37% opposing it. Another 19% of those polled were neutral, while 4% were undecided or refused to answer this question.

The researchers pointed out that these numbers differed greatly from last year's survey. Back then, 56% of British people said the UK approach is having a positive impact on the country’s international reputation overseas, and 47% said London should support Kiev "for as long as it takes."

"For some Britons, the longevity of the war and the significant resources the UK has already provided [to Kiev] has dampened their support for Ukraine and for some this is compounded by a belief that attention on Ukraine has limited the support given to other crises around the world," the report reads. "Conversely, other Britons may believe the UK approach has not been strong enough and has failed to give Ukraine what it needs to win the war, and their opposition to the government’s approach may therefore be driven by a desire to see support [to Kiev] increased instead."

The report is accompanied by a commentary from British diplomat and former Permanent Under-Secretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Philip Barton, who called the decline in public support for Ukraine "worrying" but added that the fall was inevitable given the passage of time, emergence of other crises and general war fatigue. "Nevertheless, if this continues, the government’s significant commitment to Ukraine, including resources [spent on it], will come under pressure," Barton noted.

The study also revealed a notable difference in the attitudes of young and senior Britons toward the issue. Respondents over the age of 66 were significantly more likely to prioritize supporting Ukraine for the UK foreign policy (46%), while younger participants were less likely to choose this answer (17% among people aged 18-25 and 14% among those aged 26-35 ).

These generational disparities seem to be driven in part by older Britons' first-hand experiences of the Cold War, as well as a frustration among younger Britons that the Ukraine conflict is seen as having received disproportionate attention relative to other conflicts around the world, especially the Palestinian-Israeli one, the report said.

There are also differences in how different generations feel about Russia. Older Britons are more often distrustful of Russia than younger Britons, with 96% of those over 66 distrusting Russia, compared to 58% of people aged 18-25. Overall, the proportion of Britons who distrust Russia has been declining over the past three years: from 91% in 2022 to 78% in 2025.

The survey covered 2,100 respondents. No information on the statistical margin of error or the timing of the interviews was provided.