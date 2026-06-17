Trump declines to elaborate on possible expansion of weapons supplies to Ukraine

PARIS, June 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump declined to say whether Washington could expand weapons supplies to Ukraine.

After arriving at Paris Orly Airport following a G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, Trump was asked a question about the possible expansion of weapons supplies. "They pay for it. I send it to Europe. Europe pays for it. NATO pays for it. Unlike [former US President Joe] Biden, where he gave $300 billion worth of equipment," the US leader said, declining to elaborate further.

However, Trump noted that Kiev was doing well on the battlefield. "Well, they're doing pretty well. Russia is a big country, big, you know, much bigger military, but they're doing pretty well. They're holding their own. They have great equipment with our equipment, don't forget, but they're doing pretty well," he pointed out.