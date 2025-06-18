IDF reports preparing strike on Iran, urges evacuation

TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has urged residents of Tehran to immediately evacuate the city's southeastern area due to an impending strike on military facilities in the capital.

"In the coming hours, the Israeli army will carry out operations in the area targeting the Iranian regime’s military infrastructure, as it has been doing in recent days on the outskirts of Tehran," the IDF press service said on X.

"Dear residents, for your safety and well-being, we urge you to leave the designated area in Tehran’s 18th district immediately. Remaining in this zone puts your life at serious risk," the statement added.