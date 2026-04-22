Spain commits to supply Ukraine with armored vehicles

MADRID, April 22. /TASS/. Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has announced that Madrid will supply a significant number of armored vehicles to Ukraine, the ministry stated in a press release obtained by TASS.

The Spanish defense minister is currently on a visit to Kiev. Robles indicated that "Spain stands with Ukraine," referring to the support that Madrid is providing to Ukraine, the communique notes. During the trip, the minister "announced the supply of a significant number of armored tactical vehicles." The first batch is expected to be sent in early May. The shipment will also include ammunition.

Furthermore, according to the press release, by the end of April 2026, Spain will have trained over 9,000 Ukrainian servicemen in the kingdom.