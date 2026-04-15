China, Russia should work together to restore UN authority — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. China and Russia should work together to restore the authority of the United Nations and promote multilateralism in international affairs, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting in Beijing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"It is necessary to strengthen multilateral cooperation, firmly support and promote multilateralism, jointly work to restore the authority and vitality of the United Nations, and closely coordinate and cooperate within the frameworks of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS to advance the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction," China’s Xinhua News Agency quoted him as saying.

Xi Jinping noted that China and Russia should maintain strategic resolve, trust and support each other, develop jointly and properly fulfill their respective tasks. "It is necessary to fully leverage the advantages of proximity and complementarity, deepen comprehensive cooperation, and enhance sustainable development," he said.

He also noted that Russia and China should deepen strategic cooperation to protect their legitimate interests and uphold the unity of the Global South.

"Facing changes unseen in a century, China and Russia should, through even closer and stronger strategic coordination, firmly safeguard the legitimate interests of both countries and defend the unity of Global South nations," Xi Jinping said.