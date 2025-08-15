Putin, Trump leave news conference after making statements on meeting’s outcome

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States made statements at a joint news conference following their Alaska talks but left without taking questions from reporters.

The news conference lasted a little over 12 minutes. Putin was the first to make a statement, highlighting Moscow’s determination to resolve the Ukraine conflict and improve relations with the US, one of Russia’s closest neighbors. The Russian leader’s statement lasted eight and a half minutes.

Trump made a brief four-minute statement, praising the work of Russia’s delegation and the negotiating process but added, however, that Washington and Moscow had not been able to reach a compromise on all issues.

The presidents shook hands after concluding the news conference.

Prior to that, Putin suggested in English that his next meeting with Trump be held in Moscow. Trump said that it was possible even though he would have to face strong criticism.