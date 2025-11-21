ADDIS ABABA, November 21. /TASS/. Russia’s agricultural exports to African countries could exceed $7.5 bln by 2030, head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin said.

"We see significant potential in expanding Russian agricultural exports to Africa. By 2030, Russian agricultural exports to African countries could exceed $7.5 bln. Grains will continue to be the basis of our supplies, but vegetable oils, meat and dairy products, fish, and prepared foods also have significant potential," he said at a roundtable as part of an international conference on issues of ensuring food sovereignty of African states.

Russian agricultural exports to African countries are growing steadily, the official noted, adding that they more than doubled in the past five years, reaching almost $7 bln in 2024. In particular, livestock product exports nearly tripled in physical terms in 2024, and more than quadrupled in value, reaching 23,000 tons worth $32 mln.

Speaking about fish and seafood supplies, Ilyushin noted that before the introduction of sanctions, which complicated financial transactions and logistics, Russia supplied almost 200,000 tons of fish to African countries annually. "Today, our goal is to return to pre-sanction levels. We have significant potential to increase supplies. Last year we shipped 31,000 tons of frozen fish to African countries, which is only 1.4% of their total imports of this product," he said.