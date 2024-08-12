CAR hopes Russia will delegate more instructors — defense minister

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. The Central African Republic positively assesses Russia's contribution to the country's security and expects an increase in the contingent of Russian instructors, who have already demonstrated their effectiveness, CAR Defense Minister Claude Rameaux Bireau has said on the sidelines of the Army-2024 forum.

"We very positively assess Russia’s contribution to the security situation in our country," Bireau told TASS. "In the most difficult period, when we had the hardest time fighting the rebels, who then ruled almost 85% of the territories of our country, it was Russian instructors that extended us a helping hand. In a short period of time they were able to radically change the situation, eliminating almost all armed gangs. It would be very good if the number of Russian instructors increased, because the mayors of remote regions of our country make telephone calls to me every week, asking me to increase the number of Russian specialists in their prefectures."

According to the CAR defense minister, thanks to the effective work of Russian instructors, in his country there have remained "only small groups of bandits" operating only on the borders.

"There are no large gangs left, but the cleanup work is still continuing in remote regions of our country together with Russian instructors," Bireau concluded.

