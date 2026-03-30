US Treasury extends permit for negotiations on Lukoil's foreign assets until May 1

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. The U.S. Treasury has again extended the license to negotiate the sale of Russian oil company Lukoil’s foreign assets until May 1, said the general license posted on Monday on the website of the Office for Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Initially, the license was valid until January 17, later it was extended until April 1. It authorizes transactions related to negotiations on the "sale, disposal or transfer of Lukoil International GmbH" and its assets.

In October last year, the US Treasury included Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as 34 subsidiaries of these companies, in new US sanctions. On December 4, the agency authorized the purchase of goods and services at the Lukoil facilities outside Russia until April 29, 2026. Previously, this license was extended until December 13.