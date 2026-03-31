Russia open to dialogue with West but refuses to 'chase anyone' — top diplomat

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the West are facing a major crisis, Moscow is open to dialogue but is not going to "chase anyone," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Relations with the West, as [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has said, are experiencing a deep crisis. The most important thing here, of course, is to steadfastly defend our national interests. Yes, by keeping the door open for dialogue and potential agreements, but first, on a strictly equal and mutually beneficial basis. And second, the door is open to those willing to set aside their whims and clearly state what they propose," the top diplomat said at a meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council.

"And we will decide how to respond to any ideas that may still be expressed by Western elites. But we certainly are not going to chase anyone," Lavrov emphasized.