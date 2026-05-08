Moscow reports one of largest-ever drone attacks as Kiev targets Russian regions again

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 264 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions after midnight on May 8, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The May 7 drone attack on Moscow was one of the largest this year, TASS estimates show.

A nine-year-old boy was injured by falling drone debris in the town of Yelets in the central Lipetsk Region.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 264 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, as well as over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, between midnight and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7 and 4:00 a.m. GMT on May 8), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, the drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tulya, Ulyanovsk, Yaroslavl, Krasnodar, Tatarstan and Moscow regions, as well as over Crimea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

- Over ten Ukrainian drones were downed over the Tula Region between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Moscow time, Governor Dmitry Milyayev wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

- Air defenses destroyed six drones over the Voronezh Region last night, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Max.

- Air defenses downed seven UAVs over the Kaluga Region last night, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported.

- The May 7 drone attack on Moscow was one of the largest this year, according to TASS estimates based on the information made public by the city’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

- The mayor particularly said that air defenses had repelled attacks by 61 drones throughout the day on Thursday, May 7.

- The previous largest drone attack took place on March 14, when Sobaynin reported the destruction of 65 UAVs heading for Moscow.

- Sobyanin said on March 11, 2025, that "the largest-ever enemy drone attack on Moscow has been repelled." He specified that "74 UAVs flying towards Moscow were shot down."

Consequences

- A nine-year-old boy was injured by drone debris in the town of Yelets in the Lipetsk Region; his injuries are not life-threatening, Governor Igor Artamonov said on Max.

- Falling drone debris caused a country house to catch fire on the outskirts of the city of Kaluga, regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha said, adding that the fire had been put out and that there had been no casualties.

- Drones attacked production facilities in the Urals region of Perm, Governor Dmitry Makhonin said on Max.

- Emergency services are working at the sites; according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Attack on Rostov Region

- Drones and missiles were destroyed during an air attack on the city of Taganrog in the southern Rostov Region; there were no casualties, Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on Max.

- He added that falling drone debris had caused damage in Taganrog, Bataisk, Rostov-on-Don and the Myasnikovsky District.

- In Taganrog, drone debris damaged a garage in a private household.

- The roofs and windows of several private houses were damaged in the village of Chaltyr in the Myasnikovsky District; there were no casualties.

- Falling missile fragments caused a fire at a storage facility in the Myasnikovsky District; the building collapsed.

- The fire has now been contained.

- Slyusar also said that falling drone debris had shattered the windows of residential buildings and a truck in the city of Rostov-on-Don.

- There were no casualties; the fire was contained.

- A four-story administrative building caught fire in the city’s Pervomaisky District.

- In Bataisk, the roof and windows of a household facility were damaged.

- The regional governor said later that 20 homes and three cars had been damaged in the Myasnikvosky District in the overnight attack.

- The regional governor pointed out that local residents would be provided with the necessary assistance.