Dialogue between Moscow, Washington continues — Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. Communications and the dialogue between Russia and the United States continue, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev told reporters.

"Communications and the dialogue continue. I will tell you frankly, they are anything but simple but they continue. This is the most important. The process goes," he said.

The recent talk between the leaders of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will practically contribute to patching up relations, the ambassador added.