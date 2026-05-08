Experts revise upward coal loading for Russian Railways

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Coal loading on the Russian Railways network may total 323 mln metric tons as of the end of 2026, the Euler analytical company said in its research seen by TASS.

"We increase the forecast of hard coal loading on the Russian Railways network in 2026 to 323 mln tons (308 mln tons earlier), which is comparable with the figure for 2025," the company said.

Grain loading will total 15.9 mln metric tons in the first half of 2026 (+20%) amid the good harvest in the prior agricultural year, Euler added.