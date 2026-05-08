Thai airports operator increases international flights charge by almost 60%

BANGKOK, May 8. /TASS/. Airports of Thailand, the operator of six largest airports in Thailand, will increase the infrastructural charge for international flights by almost 60%, the Bangkok Post newspaper reports.

The charge included in the airfare price is expected to grow since June 20 from 730 to 1120 baht (from $22.6 to $34.7). Revenues to be earned are planned to be allocated for the increase of flight safety and the upgrade of airport infrastructure.

Experts forecast in this regard that the air ticket prices in Thailand will grow by 7-10% more.