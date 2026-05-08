Russian Ambassador highlights contribution of Allies to Nazi defeat

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev underscored the contribution of American, British and other allies in defeating Nazi Germany at the honorary reception on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"Today, on the 81st anniversary of Hitler’s Germany unconditional surrender, we are celebrating the Victory Day of May 9th, which is the most sacred date not only for Russia and former Soviet Republics that safeguarded the freedom and independence of their common Motherland, but for all those in the US and around the world who hate Nazism and are thankful to the Red Army that crushed, together with American, British, and other allies the Hitlerite War Machine," the ambassador said, addressing guests.

"The great Victory that saved mankind from slavery and extermination by German-Japanese Axis of Evil, was reached by enormous price - 27 million Soviet lives, including 17 million civilians, as well as even more tragic sacrifices of the great people of China that became the first target of aggression by imperial Japan, competing with Nazi accomplices in mass killings and atrocities," Darchiev added.