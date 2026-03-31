Iran’s Revolutionary Guards threaten to attack US tech firms in Mideast

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards threatened to attack US tech companies in the region, including Intel, Cisco and Microsoft if the aggression against the country continues, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps press office reported.

"Considering that US companies in the sphere of information technology and artificial intelligence are a key element in working out and tracking targets for terrorist attacks, from now on, in response to this terrorist operation, basic institutions involved in such actions will be considered as our legitimate targets," the press office said in a statement.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps revealed a list of 18 companies that included Cisco, HP, Intel, Oracle, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta (recognized as extremist in Russia), IBM, Nvidia, JP Morgan, Tesla, GE and Boeing.