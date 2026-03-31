Almost 40 drones downed over northwest Russia’s Leningrad Region, three injured

ST. PETERSBURG, March 31. /TASS/. By 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 a.m. GMT) on Tuesday, as many as 38 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in the skies over the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on Max, saying that three people, including two children, were injured in the attacks.

"By 06:00 a.m. Moscow time, 38 UAVs were downed over the Leningrad Region. <...> Three residents, including two children, requested medical assistance. Their life is not threatened," he wrote.

Over the past night, air defenses downed 92 Ukrainian UAVs over 12 Russian regions, Russia’s top brass reported earlier.