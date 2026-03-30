MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. European bureaucrats are predictably failing to understand the seriousness of the upcoming energy shock, as they are not taking any steps to mitigate it or correct past mistakes, Russian presidential special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev wrote this on his page on X, commenting on a Bloomberg article about an impending oil crisis in Europe.

"It's hardly surprising that the same incompetent EU bureaucrats destroying Western civilization with mass migration, warmongering & wokeness fail to grasp the severity of the upcoming energy shock. How can they, if they don't try to mitigate future risks or correct mistakes?" he wrote.

Earlier, Dmitriev suggested that further growth in energy and commodity prices would have a significant impact on the economy and lead to accelerating inflation. He also stated that Europe is facing an "energy shock tsunami" linked to the EU’s refusal to use Russian natural gas.