Kyrgyz embassy in Iran suspended — Foreign Ministry

BISHKEK, March 31. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s embassy in Iran has temporarily stopped its work, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informs that the embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Islamic Republic of Iran has suspended its activities," the statement said.

It strongly recommended the Kyrgyz citizens staying in Iran to exercise increased vigilance, strictly observe personal security measures, avoid crowded places and potentially dangerous areas, and strictly comply with the requirements of the local authorities.

The Foreign Ministry also advised compatriots to carry identification documents at all times and to closely monitor official communications.

"At the same time, the ministry again recommends that you temporarily refrain from traveling to Iran. In case of emergency situations or the need to obtain consular and legal assistance, you should immediately contact the hotline of the consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the diplomatic missions of the Kyrgyz Republic in the countries neighboring with Iran," it read.