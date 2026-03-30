Tanker hit by shell, burning off UAE coast — UKMTO

LONDON, March 31. /TASS/. An oil tanker was hit by a shell and caught fire 31 nautical miles (54 km) northwest of Dubai (UAE), said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 31NM northwest of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Company Security Officer reported an unknown projectile had struck their tanker on the starboard side causing a fire to the vessel. The crew are accounted for and safe. No environmental impact has been reported," the UKMTO said.

According to the International Maritime Organization, a total of seven maritime workers have been killed, nine injured, and one missing in the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the current escalation of the situation around Iran.