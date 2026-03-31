Iran to foil enemy attempts to pass through Strait of Hormuz — IRGC

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. Iran will use missiles and drones to prevent any attempts by its adversaries to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) press service reported.

"By order of the supreme commander-in-chief [Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei], the Strait of Hormuz is fully and securely controlled by IRGC naval forces. Any slightest movements by enemies will be suppressed with missiles and drones," the statement said as quoted by the Tasnim News Agency.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the United States would destroy all of Iran’s power plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf if a ceasefire agreement is not reached soon and the Strait of Hormuz is not safely reopened.