US, Israel cannot decide what rules exist in the world — Spanish defense minister

MADRID, March 31. /TASS/. Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has emphasized that the United States and Israel do not have the authority to unilaterally determine the global rules and standards.

She clarified that Madrid’s stance regarding the US-Israeli military action in Iran "does not signify a rupture in the transatlantic relationship." During an interview with Cadena SER Robles reaffirmed that Spain’s security and defense policies are fundamentally grounded in "a steadfast and unequivocal commitment to world peace and adherence to the international legal order."

"The US and Israel cannot be the sole arbiters of what constitutes peace or the rules that govern our world," she asserted.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation targeting Iran, striking major cities including Tehran. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory attack on Israel. US military sites in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted.

Spain initially expressed opposition to the Iran operation, a stance that drew criticism from Washington.