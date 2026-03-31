Iranian military urges US to abandon plans to control Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. The United States will never be able to establish control over the Strait of Hormuz, a representative of the Iranian Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ibrahim Zolfaghari, stated.

"This strategic mistake by the American and Zionist enemies of Islamic Iran has humiliated them and set them on a path to destruction. They are mistaken if they think that through information warfare, displays of supposedly advanced weapons and equipment, and terrorist acts against children, women, men, scientists, and brave commanders of the country’s Armed Forces, they can force mighty and proud Iran to surrender, when it has never bowed before its enemies in history, or realize their dream of controlling the Strait of Hormuz. They will bury this dream forever," he said as quoted by the Tasnim News Agency.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the United States would destroy all of Iran’s power plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf if a ceasefire agreement is not reached soon and the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened safely.