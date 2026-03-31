MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The main goal of the crushing "final strike" against Iran, announced by the US, is to transform a local military conflict into a global energy conflict, analyst Dmitry Kuzyakin, an unmanned aircraft expert and chief designer of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, told TASS.

The expert noted that earlier media reports indicated that the Pentagon had begun preparations for this operation, dubbed "Final Blow."

"Iran is currently allowing tankers from friendly countries to pass through, meaning oil supplies to China are being delivered regularly and on schedule. This means energy resources are being indirectly supplied to the EU, albeit via India. This does not sit well with the US, which wants to literally use painful tactics to force other states to buy oil and gas from the US and Venezuela, which recently became yet another Washington colony. If you can’t achieve your goals directly, make the problem a global one. Transforming a local military conflict into a global energy conflict is the primary goal of Operation Final Blow," Kuzyakin said.

He believes the operation in this form has minimal consequences for the US and maximum negative consequences for the global economy. The expert noted that if the US Navy seizes Chinese tankers, it’s difficult to predict the consequences of such an incident.

"Everything depends on China’s position on this issue." Iran may receive Chinese private military contractors to bolster its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) forces, possibly new types of anti-ship missiles, and the lifting of restrictions on their use in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. In any case, Iran has already promised to close the strait if the Pentagon initiates Operation Final Blow," Kuzyakin added.

He emphasized that the US position is being actively communicated to Ukraine. "It’s no coincidence that the Ukrainian armed forces have intensified strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure, for example, on the major Baltic Sea oil terminal in Ust-Luga. This is part of the overall US program to completely undermine the energy market," the expert noted.