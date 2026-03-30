Aid to Cuba from Russia: arrival of Russian oil tanker, energy crisis in region

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia’s tanker Anatoly Kolodkin carrying 100,000 tons of oil as humanitarian aid has arrived in Cuba, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled the main facts about the situation on the island.

Arrival of Russian tanker

The Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin carrying humanitarian aid has arrived in Cuba, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

The tanker transported 100,000 tons of crude oil, according to the ministry.

The ship is currently awaiting unloading at the port of Matanzas.

Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters that Russia is currently continuing to supply humanitarian cargoes to Cuba, including fuel.

About situation in Cuba

Over 100,000 people, including more than 11,000 children, are awaiting surgery in Cuban hospitals due to the energy blockade, said Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga.

The United States has strengthened its economic blockade of Cuba to extreme levels, he said on March 27.

The situation with fuel in Havana worsened following the US-led military operation in Venezuela on January 3 to capture President Nicolas Maduro.

The country was one of Cuba’s main oil exporters.

The energy situation has become critical: in March, the national power grid failed three times, most recently on March 21, resulting in long periods of power outages across the country.

Cuba is experiencing severe shortages of gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as shortages of food and medications.

Since January, China has supplied Cuba with a total of 30,000 tons of rice as humanitarian aid.

Washington’s position

On January 29, the US signed a decree allowing Washington to impose customs tariffs on goods from countries that supply oil to Cuba.

The United States is not against periodic oil supplies to Cuba for humanitarian reasons by Russia and other countries, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

According to Trump, such supplies will not have a large-scale impact on efforts to overcome the energy crisis in the island country caused by Washington’s actions, including the blockade.

The US leader also said on March 27 that Cuba would be the next US target, without disclosing details of Washington’s further actions.