FACTBOX: What to know on expulsion of British diplomat from Russia over spying allegations

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed evidence of intelligence activity by a British diplomat whose accreditation has been revoked, the FSB said.

TASS has collected key insights into the situation.

Britain’s intelligence activity stopped

- As a result of counterintelligence work, the FSB exposed undeclared British intelligence operating under the guise of the embassy in Moscow, the FSB said.

- FSB officers revealed evidence of intelligence activity by Albertus Gerhardus Janse Van Rensburg, serving as the second secretary of the British embassy.

- Also, attempts to obtain sensitive information during informal meetings with Russian economic experts were also documented.

- It has been reliably established that Albertus Gerhardus Janse Van Rensburg, born on June 1, 1996, deliberately provided false information when filing for an entry permit, thus violating Russian laws.

Reaction to espionage

- The Russian Foreign Ministry, in collaboration with relevant agencies, decided to revoke the diplomat’s accreditation.

- He has been ordered to depart within two weeks, the FSB said.

- UK charge d’affaires in Moscow Danae Dholakia, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier on Monday, left the ministry without comment to reporters, a TASS correspondent reported.

- The diplomat had spent around 15 minutes inside the ministry building.

Cautioning from FSB

- The FSB cautioned Russian citizens to refrain from holding unsanctioned meetings with British diplomats, including within the premises of the British diplomatic mission.

- Agents of special services may act under the guise of official diplomatic posts, the FSB warned as it explained the measure was necessary to avoid negative implications, including criminal liability.

Statement from Russia’s MFA

- Moscow lodged a strong protest with London over the unlawful activities of a UK embassy official, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

- A warning was issued that, should London escalate the situation, Russia will respond immediately as necessary.

- Russia will not tolerate the activities of undeclared UK intelligence officers on its territory.

- Moscow’s uncompromising stance on this issue will continue to be guided by national security interests.

- Russian diplomats also urged that a strong recommendation be conveyed to London, advising British nationals – especially embassy staff – to "provide only accurate information about their past" when submitting visa applications.