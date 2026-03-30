MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The US has begun to understand that it’s useless to talk to Vladimir Zelensky about peace, noted Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

"Washington is increasingly beginning to understand that it’s useless to talk to Zelensky about peace. The bloodthirsty clown’s political force sees Ukraine’s future in defeating Russia, enriching itself at its expense, and then uniting with Europe, where Kiev will play the role of hegemon and gendarme. This gang blames all setbacks on the lack of funding and arms supplies. Their strategy is to keep upping the ante. Zelensky has become so enraged that he has once again insistently demanded nuclear weapons for himself," the politician wrote in an article posted on the movement’s website.

Zelensky, Medvedchuk continued, wants to drag the US into the war in Ukraine, and then the issue of any peace agreements will simply disappear from the agenda. "Receiving security guarantees before a peace agreement will not only fail to force Kiev to end the war, but will actually encourage it to continue, something Zelensky makes no secret of. And the whole dispute boils down to the 'pay-for-play' model," the politician noted.

According to him, the virtual squabble between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Zelensky is an "additional proof that the bloodthirsty clown is playing against Trump, and Washington sees it."

"Zelensky’s primitive trick is that, by accusing the US of pressuring him to withdraw the Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass, he shifts responsibility for his defeat in the war, the advent of peace, and his political demise as president, which he illegally occupies, onto Trump." "The illegitimate Zelensky, in defiance of Trump, is following the Democrats’ playbook, which states that the collective West’s defeat in the war with Russia should be blamed on Trump, while the real instigators and perpetrators of the Ukrainian conflict are absolved of responsibility," he wrote.

"But if Zelensky rejects peace agreements, he must be removed from power, or at least neutralized, removed from real leverage. Things have reached the point where Trump has accused Ukraine of interfering in the American elections," the politician noted.

He noted that the US needs to remove the Ukrainian issue from the international agenda more than ever, as it significantly limits its maneuverability in the Persian Gulf and Middle East.