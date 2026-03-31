EM Rus plans to sell over 3,000 UMO 5 electric vehicles in 2026

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. EM Rus plans to sell more than 3,000 UMO 5 electric cars in 2026 with about half of the sales being in the consumer segment, founder and CEO Ilya Rashkin said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the International Transport and Logistics Forum.

"This year we plan to produce more than 3,000 such electric vehicles. Moreover, if we produce this batch, you can be sure that all of them will be sold immediately - demand promises to be higher than our current capacity. We will need to accelerate production," he said.

"We are very optimistic about private buyers and understand that about half of all sales - and this is a very large share - will be in the consumer segment."

According to him, dozens of UMO 5 electric vehicles are already working as taxis.

TASS is the general information partner of the International Transport and Logistics Forum.