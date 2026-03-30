Kiev, amid waning Western support, in agony launching massive strikes at LPR — governor

LUGANSK, March 30. /TASS/. Losing Western support, Kiev is in agony and launching massive strikes at the rear areas of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, head of the LPR, said.

The LPR head said earlier that overnight to Monday, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive drone attack against several LPR areas deep behind the front line: Alchevsk, Lugansk, Antratsitovsky, Slavyanoserbsky, and Perevalsky municipal districts were hit by enemy strikes.

The Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant sustained serious damage; three of its employees were injured, one is in serious condition. In addition, consumers in seven municipalities were left without power after a series of enemy drone strikes on electrical substations. "The enemy strikes are cynical and aimed only at civilians; they clearly have no military purpose. Ukraine is in agony, losing Western support and realizing they cannot win on the battlefield," he wrote on the Max social media channel.

Pasechnik emphasized that more serious consequences from the enemy strikes were avoided thanks to the work of Russian air defense systems and mobile air defense teams. The regional governor thanked the military for their service.