Russia and North Korea lead fight for formation of multipolar world — TASS CEO

PYONGYANG, March 31. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea are at the forefront of the struggle for independence and the formation of a multipolar world, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov told North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

"Russia and the DPRK act as absolutely equal partners and defend their right to choose their own path of development and prove to everyone that a multipolar world is already here," he said, adding he often hears not only from the highest tribunes in Russia, but also in conversations between ordinary people, sincere and warm gratitude to the Korean people for their help in difficult times.

"The courage and willingness for self-sacrifice that both soldiers and officers of the Korean People's Army demonstrate today are already inscribed in modern history. Everyone understands that today we are fighting modern Nazism together," Kondrashov said. It is quite obvious, he said, that many enemies do not like this, and this is why information campaigns had been launched against Russia and North Korea to spread fakes.

"To combat this, my colleagues from KCNA and I are starting a great cooperation," the TASS CEO said, adding that the two agencies have recently signed an updated cooperation agreement, which covers joint counteraction to disinformation on both a bilateral and multilateral basis.

A TASS delegation led by Kondrashov is in North Korea on a visit at the invitation of the Central Telegraphic Agency of Korea (KCNA).