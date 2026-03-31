Venezuelan politician praises delivery of humanitarian aid from Russia to Cuba

CARACAS, March 31. /TASS/. Russia took a decisive action, showed solidarity with Cuba and delivered a large shipment of oil to the island under the blockade by the United States, Willian Rodríguez, vice president of the We Can party, which is part of a coalition with the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, told TASS.

"Russia is again giving the world a lesson in solidarity by risking sending a tanker with oil as humanitarian aid to Cuba during the blockade of the island by the Donald Trump administration," Rodriguez said. He noted that the supply of oil to the island defies the imperial logic of trying to impose its conditions on the Cuban people, leaving hospitals and schools without electricity, condemning to death the sick and the elderly and children who will not be able to receive medical care.

Rodriguez believes that Venezuela also needs to clearly declare to the United States its sovereignty, the right to maintain trade relations with Cuba and to continue supplying oil to the island.

On Monday, Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin arrived in Cuba with a humanitarian cargo of 100,000 tons of oil, Russian ambassador to Cuba Viktor Coronelli told TASS.